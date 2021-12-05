Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips LeBron James for ‘childish’ behavior

One elder NBA statesman is not pleased with LeBron James’ antics.

In a video this week for Substack, retired basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ripped James for the obscene “Big Balls” dance that James did against the Indiana Pacers last month (video here).

“For me, winning is enough,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense. GOATs don’t dance.”

Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most well-respected, dignified athletes of all-time and is certainly qualified to speak on the subject of GOAT behavior. As a six-time champion who won the most MVPs in league history and is also the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Abdul-Jabbar let his game speak for itself.

While Abdul-Jabbar is more than happy to show love to James for his play, it is all the extracurricular horseplay that Abdul-Jabbar clearly believes is unbecoming of a player of James’ magnitude.

Photo: Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports