Video: LeBron James busts out ‘big balls’ celebration

November 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

LeBron James grabs his crotch

LeBron James claimed a “W” on Wednesday and may be claiming a fine on Thursday.

James returned from the 1-game suspension he served on Tuesday to play 43 minutes in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers. James shot 5/12 on threes and came up with some big shots for his squad during his 39-point game.

After putting his team up 110-104 with a huge 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, LeBron did the “Big Balls Dance” to celebrate. You can see him do it around 20 seconds into the video.

The dance is more clear in this video:

James also busted out the “silencer” celebration after a 3-pointer in overtime.

James was definitely feeling it on Wednesday night. But the league might not be too happy. They have a firm anti-Big Balls Dance policy and are likely to fine him $25,000 for doing it.

