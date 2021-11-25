Video: LeBron James busts out ‘big balls’ celebration

LeBron James claimed a “W” on Wednesday and may be claiming a fine on Thursday.

James returned from the 1-game suspension he served on Tuesday to play 43 minutes in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers. James shot 5/12 on threes and came up with some big shots for his squad during his 39-point game.

After putting his team up 110-104 with a huge 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, LeBron did the “Big Balls Dance” to celebrate. You can see him do it around 20 seconds into the video.

Bron's celebration after this three 😅 pic.twitter.com/I90ir2r1Um — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2021

The dance is more clear in this video:

James also busted out the “silencer” celebration after a 3-pointer in overtime.

LEBRON HITS THE THREE AND THE SILENCER 😱👑 pic.twitter.com/mNp0Uzd6jD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2021

James was definitely feeling it on Wednesday night. But the league might not be too happy. They have a firm anti-Big Balls Dance policy and are likely to fine him $25,000 for doing it.