Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rooting for LeBron James to break his all-time scoring record

LeBron James is closing in on one of the most iconic records in professional sports, and the current holder is 100 percent in his corner.

Retired basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spoke this week with veteran NBA writer Marc Stein. In the interview, Abdul-Jabbar said that he is rooting for James to break his all-time record for points scored.

“I’m excited to see it happen,” said Abdul-Jabbar. “I don’t see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements. If one person can do something that’s never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It’s a source of hope and inspiration.

“Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954,” Abdul-Jabbar added. “Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on.”

Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points during his 20-year NBA career. He has held the all-time scoring record since 1984 when he surpassed the previous record holder, Wilt Chamberlain. James is currently at 35,367 points for his career, 3,020 behind Abdul-Jabbar. An 18-year veteran, James could break Abdul-Jabbar’s record by appearing in 70 games over the next two seasons and averaging 22 points per game, both very attainable marks for him.

While James does not always get love from players of that era, Abdul-Jabbar seems to be rooting for him every step of the way as James nears the record.