Karl-Anthony Towns pushes for Anthony Edwards to win Rookie of the Year

LaMelo Ball is considered the favorite to take home Rookie of the Year honors in the NBA, but Karl-Anthony Towns won’t let that happen without a fight.

After Friday night’s game, Towns gave an impassioned speech on behalf of Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Anthony Edwards. Towns argued that Edwards, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, gets the most attention from opposing defenses and is facing double teams as a rookie, which speaks to his talent.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ full stump speech for Anthony Edwards, Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/xpMuGH3E6t — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 8, 2021

Edwards does lead all rookies with 19 points per game. Ball isn’t far behind with 15.9 points per game, though, and he bests Edwards in rebounds, assists, and steals per game.

Edwards isn’t shy about pointing out his contributions, and he’ll get his share of votes. It might be too late to overtake Ball for the award, though.