Karl-Anthony Towns has exasperated response to landing in protocols

The NBA has had to deal with a difficult week of COVID cases, and few players involved are more fed up than Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday, a few hours before the team’s scheduled game against Utah. Towns could hardly believe it, judging from an incredibly frustrated tweet he sent after receiving the news.

Can’t catch a f*%@ing break! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) December 23, 2021

You can hardly blame Towns for the frustration at this point. After all, this isn’t even the first time he’s been sidelined after testing positive for the virus. That comes on top of the fact that his mother and several other family members died of the virus in 2020.

Towns’ frustration is just piling on at this point. The team’s play has been a consistent source of annoyance for much of the season, and him missing time will not help the cause either.

Photo: Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns attends the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports