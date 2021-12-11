Karl-Anthony Towns sounded absolutely fed up after Timberwolves’ latest loss

Karl-Anthony Towns has experienced a lot of losing in Minnesota over the years, and he sounds beyond sick and tired of it at this point.

The Minensota Timberwolves star had some fiery quotes after the team’s latest loss on Friday to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“We just gotta play better,” said Towns, per Wolves writer John Meyer. “All of us. It’s pretty much simple as that. I’ve lost for a long time here. I’m not tryna f—ing lose anymore. Food don’t taste good. Life don’t feel the same.”

“[We go on a] five-game winning streak, things feel good,” Towns went on. “Get too comfortable, too relaxed. Don’t go and put in enough work, and you just see what happens. The last three games, we gettin’ spanked. We not losing, we gettin’ spanked.”

The Wolves have fallen back into their old bad habits after the brief winning streak last month that Towns alluded to. They are now losers of their last five games in a row, dropping them to 11-15 overall. The last three of those losses have come by a combined 60 points, all on Minnesota’s home floor.

Since drafting Towns in 2015, the Wolves have managed just one winning season. Their total record over that span is 196-294 (.400) despite pairing Towns with other ex-top picks over the years like Andrew Wiggins, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards. The infrastructure has not been much better either, as Minnesota has cycled through four different head coaches in just the Towns era on top of some other embarrassing organizational turmoil. All of that definitely appears to be taking its toll on the star big man Towns.

Photo: Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns attends the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports