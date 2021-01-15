Karl-Anthony Towns sends emotional message after testing positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has tested positive for COVID-19, and he announced it in an emotional message Friday.

Towns’ family has been ravaged by the virus, as seven members of his family have died from it, including his mother. Towns’ message alludes to that, even concluding with a promise to his niece and nephew that “I will not end up in a box next to grandma.”

Parts of the announcement are legitimately tough to read in light of what Towns and his family have endured as a result of the virus. It’s especially tough when you take into account some of what he’s said recently about how the ordeals of the last year have changed him.

Friday’s scheduled game between the Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies was postponed in part because of the ongoing contact tracing within the Minnesota organization.