Karl-Anthony Towns has heartbreaking comment after game

Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a heartbreaking answer after his Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101 to win their season opener on Wednesday night.

Towns was asked to compare his Timberwolves’ game-to-game mindset this season compared to other years. The answer led Towns to talk about how different of a person he is since he suffered so many losses in his family.

Towns’ mother died from COVID-19. She is one of seven of his family members he says have died from COVID. Towns says he views his life completely differently now and that he is an entirely different person.

Here’s the full quote from KAT when asked about how the team’s game-to-game mindset compared to previous seasons pic.twitter.com/5cXuk4Gj7X — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 24, 2020

April 13 is the day that Towns’ mother died. She was 58 and extremely close with her son as this video showed.

It’s awful hearing of something like what Towns is going through. Despite it all, he somehow is able to continue playing well.