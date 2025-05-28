Karl-Anthony Towns mocked with creative taunt during Game 4 loss

Indiana Pacers fans are bringing their A-game this postseason.

The Pacers hosted Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Tuesday. They ultimately prevailed 130-121 to take a 3-1 series lead over the Knicks.

During the third quarter of the contest, Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns was at the free throw line. One Pacers fan in particular got extremely creative and yelled out “Meow! Meow! Meow!” while Towns was shooting.

Remarkably enough, Towns proceeded to miss the free throw. Here is the hilarious video.

A Pacers fan goes "Meow, Meow, Meow" during Karl-Anthony Towns free throw, and KAT misses. pic.twitter.com/hGzHPKgXs9 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 28, 2025

Towns’ nickname is “KAT” (after his initials). As such, he is often on the receiving end of feline-related taunts, including one especially ruthless one that aired on a TNT broadcast graphic last season.

The five-time All-Star Towns, 29, finished Game 4 with 24 points on 8/15 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and three assists. He has enjoyed an exemplary Eastern Conference Finals series overall, including in Game 3 when he scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Knicks to a crucial comeback victory.

But Towns and the Knicks still find themselves in the position of now having to win three straight games in order to save their season. Towns also had a painful moment towards the end of Game 4 when he knocked knees with Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith (potentially putting Towns’ status in question for Thursday’s Game 5 in New York).