Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he had recent health scare

October 3, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Karl-Anthony Towns looking on

Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns attends the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves this week after suffering a recent health scare.

The three-time All-Star big man told reporters on Monday that he had to be hospitalized with a non-COVID illness. Towns revealed that he only started walking again on Saturday and that he was down to 231 pounds because of the illness.

“There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment,” said Towns, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “I wasn’t too worried about basketball for a while. But I miss the game, I love the game. I miss these guys.”

Towns, who is officially listed at 248 pounds, did not provide any further details about his illness. But it forced him to miss the entire first week of training camp for the Timberwolves.

Jordyn Woods, Towns’ girlfriend, had shared on social media that she took him to a Minnesota hospital right after her birthday (Sept. 23).

The 26-year-old Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest for the Timberwolves last season. Towns also battled another difficult health situation in the middle of the year.

