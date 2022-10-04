Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he had recent health scare

Karl-Anthony Towns is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves this week after suffering a recent health scare.

The three-time All-Star big man told reporters on Monday that he had to be hospitalized with a non-COVID illness. Towns revealed that he only started walking again on Saturday and that he was down to 231 pounds because of the illness.

“There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment,” said Towns, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “I wasn’t too worried about basketball for a while. But I miss the game, I love the game. I miss these guys.”

Towns, who is officially listed at 248 pounds, did not provide any further details about his illness. But it forced him to miss the entire first week of training camp for the Timberwolves.

Jordyn Woods, Towns’ girlfriend, had shared on social media that she took him to a Minnesota hospital right after her birthday (Sept. 23).

Jordyn Woods says on Instagram that she took Karl-Anthony Towns to the hospital when she arrived in Minnesota this past week. Towns missed the first week of Wolves training camp, but will be back at practice early this upcoming week, per @JonKrawczynski. pic.twitter.com/1O9sIhoYHc — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) October 2, 2022

The 26-year-old Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest for the Timberwolves last season. Towns also battled another difficult health situation in the middle of the year.