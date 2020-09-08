 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 7, 2020

Kawhi Leonard literally blocked a shot by his middle finger and Twitter loves it

September 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

Kawhi Leonard finger

Kawhi Leonard literally blocked a shot by his finger on Monday night, and fans could not get enough of it.

Leonard went up to challenge Jamal Murray on a dunk attempt late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference semifinals series. Murray was unable to get the dunk because Leonard blocked the shot.

And how did he do it? The “Klaw” came out and deflected the shot with just a middle finger.

Here is the video:

Paul George had a funny comment about it.

What’s incredible is how intertwined this particular spectacular play is with Leonard’s brand.

Kawhi has long been recognized for his long fingers and has made it part of his “Klaw” logo. And then he both figuratively and literally gave Murray the middle finger in a key playoff game.

That block helped protect a 109-103 lead for the Clippers. They later won 113-107 to take a 2-1 series lead. “Playoff P” also showed up in a big way for the Clippers in the win.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus