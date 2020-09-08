Kawhi Leonard literally blocked a shot by his middle finger and Twitter loves it

Kawhi Leonard literally blocked a shot by his finger on Monday night, and fans could not get enough of it.

Leonard went up to challenge Jamal Murray on a dunk attempt late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference semifinals series. Murray was unable to get the dunk because Leonard blocked the shot.

And how did he do it? The “Klaw” came out and deflected the shot with just a middle finger.

Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/CwPxWUXQ05 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2020

Here is the video:

There’s a reason why they call him “The Klaw” pic.twitter.com/uEF2DaAvVk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 8, 2020

Paul George had a funny comment about it.

Paul George on Kawhi’s middle-finger block: “That’s an extra long middle finger — it kept growing or something.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 8, 2020

What’s incredible is how intertwined this particular spectacular play is with Leonard’s brand.

Kawhi has long been recognized for his long fingers and has made it part of his “Klaw” logo. And then he both figuratively and literally gave Murray the middle finger in a key playoff game.

That block helped protect a 109-103 lead for the Clippers. They later won 113-107 to take a 2-1 series lead. “Playoff P” also showed up in a big way for the Clippers in the win.