Paul George lives up to ‘Playoff P’ nickname in Game 3 win

Paul George’s playoff struggles may be a thing of the past, and that is a problem for the rest of the league.

George scored 32 points in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 113-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Monday night. He made 12 of the 18 shots he took, including an impressive 5-for-7 performance on threes.

That was a huge turnaround from Games 2-4 in the first round against Dallas. George was 10-for-47 (21.3 percent) during those games and got mocked online and by Charles Barkley over his “Playoff P” nickname. George sparred with his haters on Instagram and even admitted he was depressed from the criticism.

Things have changed since then.

George is averaging 24.3 points per game in the series against the Nuggets on 49.9 percent shooting.

He’s also playing some good defense and mentioned that after the game.

“That’s what we have to hang our hat on. We (take) pride on defense,” George said.

The Clippers now have a 2-1 series lead on the Nuggets. Game 4 will be on Wednesday.