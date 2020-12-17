Kawhi Leonard denies hilarious story about eating apples at team dinner

Kawhi Leonard is arguably the most mysterious superstar in sports, but unfortunately one of the most entertaining stories we have ever heard about the two-time NBA Finals MVP is not true.

Leonard is an unusual guy, and one rumor that illustrated that perfectly was about the time he supposedly brought a dozen apples to a San Antonio Spurs team dinner. The story was that Leonard pulled out 12 apples and started eating them with a fork and knife rather than ordering a meal.

damn Kawhi really is a different dude pic.twitter.com/bLTBSDZQy2 — Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) June 8, 2019

Leonard was asked about the apple story during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that aired on Wednesday night. He could only shake his head and laugh, but needless to say he denied it.

Kawhi addresses the rumor he brought 12 (red) apples to a Spurs team dinner and ate them with a knife and fork. pic.twitter.com/QxEOA7udfH — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 17, 2020

The fact that anyone believed the apple story shows how different Leonard is. If someone said LeBron James whipped out a dozen apples at a team dinner, we’d all know it was a joke. With Kawhi, you can never be sure.

Leonard seemed to be in great spirits during the appearance despite the Los Angeles Clippers’ disappointing finish last season. That may have something to do with what we recently heard about the team’s locker room atmosphere.

