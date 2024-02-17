Kawhi Leonard is not a fan of 1 popular NBA rule suggestion

Kawhi Leonard has an unpopular opinion about one somewhat popular idea for a rule change.

The Los Angeles Clippers star was asked at Saturday’s All-Star media availability what one rule change he would propose if given the chance. The question caught him off-guard, and he asked what others usually say.

When told that the most popular response was the addition of a four-point line, Leonard did not seem pleased.

“Kawhi what’s one rule in the NBA you would change?” Kawhi Leonard: “What type of questions are these? … What do people usually say?” “Add a 4-point line.” “Nah, I’m not saying that. Fundamentals are already outta the game.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/xu6y27eTHT — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 17, 2024

“Nah, I’m not saying that,” Leonard said. “Fundamentals are already out of the game.”

That sums up Leonard quite nicely. There are not many NBA players that would go to All-Star Weekend and bemoan the loss of fundamentals in the game.

As for the idea of a four-point line, there is no indication that the league has ever given any consideration to the thought. That hasn’t stopped one of the sport’s most famous figures from advocating for one, though.