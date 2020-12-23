Kawhi Leonard goes viral for Hanukkah-looking haircut with menorah

Braids are the new style in the NBA this season, and Kawhi Leonard drew some extra looks for a special design in his hair.

Leonard’s LA Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-109 in the season opener between the teams on Tuesday night. Kawhi had 26 points in the game.

Fans noticed that Kawhi’s braids were styled to create a menorah-looking shape in the front.

Can everyone see a menorah in Kawhi’s braids or is it just me pic.twitter.com/c3nhKbGFeN — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) December 23, 2020

The menorah is a special candle holder used during Hanukkah, which was celebrated earlier in December.

The style of Kawhi’s hair is likely coincidental and completely unrelated to Hanukkah, but it was appreciated by many.

Kawhi looks like he's got a Menorah on his head pic.twitter.com/PjqyH1SXrR — Jake Studwick (@JStudwick) December 23, 2020

Big of Kawhi to put a Menorah in his hair for Hanukkah this year pic.twitter.com/YE7oG86C3c — Michael Conner (@_michaelconner) December 23, 2020

This mf Kawhi has a menorah on his scalp… pic.twitter.com/yNuoxCHD0I — YNL (@theynlpodcast) December 23, 2020

Kawhi Leonard was absolutely in the holiday spirit this year with the menorah themed hair pic.twitter.com/NrXHXljOA1 — Totally Unbiased Sports (@unbiasedpod) December 23, 2020

Leonard’s teammate, Paul George, also had braids, but there was not detectable holiday theme to them. There’s another Western Conference star who is rocking the braids too.