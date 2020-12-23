 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 22, 2020

Kawhi Leonard goes viral for Hanukkah-looking haircut with menorah

December 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Kawhi Leonard menorah hair

Braids are the new style in the NBA this season, and Kawhi Leonard drew some extra looks for a special design in his hair.

Leonard’s LA Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-109 in the season opener between the teams on Tuesday night. Kawhi had 26 points in the game.

Fans noticed that Kawhi’s braids were styled to create a menorah-looking shape in the front.

The menorah is a special candle holder used during Hanukkah, which was celebrated earlier in December.

The style of Kawhi’s hair is likely coincidental and completely unrelated to Hanukkah, but it was appreciated by many.

Leonard’s teammate, Paul George, also had braids, but there was not detectable holiday theme to them. There’s another Western Conference star who is rocking the braids too.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus