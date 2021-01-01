Kawhi Leonard jokes about trading Clippers teammate after mishap

One of Kawhi Leonard’s teammates may be feeling his wrath now that the former Finals MVP is back from injury.

Leonard returned to the court for the LA Clippers on Wednesday, notching 28 points and seven assists in a blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers. After the victory, Leonard joked about trading away teammate Serge Ibaka, who elbowed him in the mouth during a Christmas Day contest, causing Leonard to miss the next two games.

“Serge can’t talk too much,” said Leonard, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “We got him on the trading block right now. So whoever wants him, let us know. We trying to trade Serge.”

While Leonard’s stone-faced delivery might suggest otherwise, Ibaka has little to worry about. The two are close, having previously been teammates on the Toronto Raptors and winning the 2019 NBA title. Ibaka also recently told a hilarious story about how Leonard recruited him to the Clippers.