Serge Ibaka tells funny story about Kawhi Leonard recruiting him to Clippers

Kawhi Leonard apparently lured his former teammate to the LA Clippers in typical Fun Guy fashion.

Veteran big man Serge Ibaka spoke with the media on Thursday for the first time as a Clipper. He told a funny story about how Leonard, his old teammate with the Toronto Raptors, recruited him to the team.

“You guys know him, right?” said Ibaka, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “‘Hey, what’s up?’ That’s what Kawhi text[ed] me … I said, ‘What’s up bro? I’m on vacation.’ ‘Ah cool.’ A little bit later. ‘Bro, are you coming or no?’ Just picture Kawhi and his voice. It was funny. ‘Bro, are we doing it or no?’ It was really funny. I know him, so that’s how always we communicate. When he says, ‘What’s up?’ I already know what he means.”

Ibaka, the former All-Defensive First Teamer, signed a two-year, $15 million with the Clippers this offseason. He won an NBA title with Leonard on the Raptors in 2019.

The two players have shared some funny moments together in the past. The hope will be that the Ibaka-Leonard friendship can bring some positive energy to a Clippers locker room that is sorely in need of it.