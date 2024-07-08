Kawhi Leonard breaks his silence on Paul George leaving Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard doesn’t appear to be holding a grudge against his former teammate Paul George.

Leonard joined the rest of his Team USA teammates over the weekend to begin Olympic preparations at the UNLV training facility in Las Vegas, Nev.

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Leonard initially refused to answer any questions unrelated to Team USA. He later broke his self-imposed restriction to make his thoughts known about George, who had left the Clippers in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I don’t have a problem with [Paul George] leaving,” Leonard clarified.

At USA Basketball training camp, Clippers' Kawhi Leonard declined to answer a question about Paul George's exit but later clarified to reporters: "I don't have a problem with [Paul George] leaving." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 8, 2024

The Clippers signed Leonard to a massive extension in January. The team reportedly wasn’t willing to offer a similar kind of deal to George, who opted to test the market rather than settle for a lesser contract.

Leonard also sparked concern at Team USA’s camp regarding the state of his knee injury. The 2-time champion was seen walking gingerly and seemingly using his bag as a crutch when he first arrived at the venue.