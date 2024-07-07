People said the same thing about video of Kawhi Leonard arriving at USA Basketball camp

A video of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard arriving at Team USA Basketball’s training venue has caused quite a stir among fans.

Team USA Basketball is practicing in Las Vegas, Nev. ahead of the Paris Olympics.

In the clip, Leonard was seen walking across a hotel hallway with his suitcase in hand.

A handful of fans felt like the suitcase was more than just for Leonard’s clothes. Leonard seemed to be walking gingerly, which led people online to speculate on whether the 2-time Finals MVP was nursing an injury and using the suitcase as a crutch.

Damn he looks hurt already 😂 — N.Johnson (@_NikoJohnson) July 5, 2024

Is he limping? — Tommy (@tm1515152005) July 5, 2024

It didn’t help that Leonard was also wearing what appeared to be a protective sleeve over his right leg. Team USA reportedly has a potential replacement in mind for Leonard should he be unable to join the team in Paris.

Leonard had played in just two of his team’s six playoff games in April due to lingering right knee pain.

Before his knee acted up in the 2024 playoffs, Leonard was actually having one of his best seasons from a health standpoint. The Clippers star missed just 14 games during the 2023-24 regular season, which was the fewest for Leonard since the 2016-17 season.