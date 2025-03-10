Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Everyone said the same thing about Kawhi Leonard’s wild OT game-winner

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Kawhi Leonard on Sunday had no plans of adhering to daylight saving time. The Los Angeles Clippers star instead turned back the clock all the way to 2019 with his vintage game-winner against the Sacramento Kings.

The Clippers trailed the Kings 110-109 with 21.1 seconds left in overtime at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Leonard received the ball at the top of the key, drove against defender Keegan Murray, and shot a floater as all five Kings players collapsed on him.

Leonard’s shot bounced around the rim multiple times before falling into the basket as time expired.

Kawhi Leonard celebrating

The usually stoic Leonard was uncharacteristically fired up after getting the shot to fall.

Fans could not help but recall Leonard’s iconic four-bounce shot to send the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Leonard is far removed from his 2019 Raptors championship run, when he looked like a god among men. The 33-year-old looked completely mortal for most of the night. The 6-time All-Star had just 15 points on 6/18 shooting before the game’s final possession.

But Leonard showed Sunday that he can still come up big when called upon.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!