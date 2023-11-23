Kawhi Leonard responds to harsh reception from Spurs fans

Kawhi Leonard got such a harsh reception from San Antonio Spurs fans on Wednesday that Gregg Popovich felt the need to intervene, but the Los Angeles Clippers forward clearly is not holding it against his former team.

Leonard reacted to his chilly reception after the game, but he had nothing but praise for San Antonio fans.

“If I don’t have a Spurs jersey on, they are probably going to boo me for the rest of my career,” Leonard said, via Raul Dominguez of the Associated Press. “It is what it is. They are one of the best fans in the league and they are very competitive. Once I stand on this basketball court out here, they are going to show that they are going for the other side. When I’m on the streets or going into a restaurant, they show love. It is what it is.”

Leonard was booed in San Antonio every time he touched the ball on Wednesday. It was bad enough that Popovich admonished the crowd during the game to try to get them to stop, but to no avail.

Leonard wound up scoring 26 points in a 109-102 Clippers victory. Clearly, the boos were not bothering him.