Report: Kelly Oubre, Knicks have mutual interest

After the success they had this season with Julius Randle, the New York Knicks could be taking on another veteran reclamation project of sorts.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Monday that the Knicks have mutual interest with free agent swingman Kelly Oubre. Berman adds that the Knicks are one of the few teams with enough cap room this summer to offer the 25-year-old more than the $9.5 million midlevel exception.

The former first-round pick Oubre is coming off a fairly average year with the Golden State Warriors. He put up 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds a game on 31.6 percent from three before a wrist injury ended his season early.

The Knicks ran with RJ Barrett and Reggie Bullock as their starters on the wing this season. But Bullock is an unrestricted free agent himself, just like Oubre is, while Barrett is capable of playing either the 2 or the 3.

Oubre does seem pretty doubtful to return to Golden State, especially after the feathers he ruffled in recent months. But the Warriors’ loss could very easily end up being the Knicks’ gain.