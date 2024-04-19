Kelly Oubre Jr. takes shot at Knicks’ celebrity fans

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to throw some shade at the New York Knicks ahead of their upcoming Eastern Conference playoff series.

Sixers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. was the latest to make some comments that are likely to garner attention from Knick fans. Oubre was discussing the chance to play at Madison Square Garden in a playoff series, and said he was looking forward to it because of the passion and knowledge that Knicks fans possess. He did, however, suggest there is one subset of Knicks fans that might not be quite as engaged in the series.

Kelly Oubre is excited for the opportunity to play at Madison Square Garden, praising the fans’ appreciation of basketball culture. Also: “They’re going to give celebrities those $100,000 free tickets just to be there and not care about the game” pic.twitter.com/160CdoD86u — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) April 19, 2024

“The fans are pretty crazy. They have a really good culture of being wild and loving basketball to the root and the core of it,” Oubre said. “They call it the Mecca of basketball for a reason. The lights are super bright. They’re going to give celebrities those $100,000 free tickets just to be there and not care about the game, but that’s what they do.”

Oubre’s comments about Knicks fans were overwhelmingly positive, but the remark about the celebrities will get the most attention. There are certainly some celebrity Knicks fans that live and die with the team, but others might force fans to concede that Oubre has a point.

As far as 76ers trash talk goes, Knicks fans will probably do better to focus on what one of Oubre’s teammates had to say about the team.