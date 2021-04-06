Warriors players not happy with Kelly Oubre’s unwillingness to come off bench?

Kelly Oubre may be ruffling some feathers in his first season with the Golden State Warriors.

Retired ex-Warriors big man Andrew Bogut said this week in an episode of his “Rogue Bogues” podcast that an unnamed teammate called out Oubre over his recent comments indicating an unwillingness to come off the bench.

“Not gonna name the player, but I heard that the Warriors players didn’t take too lightly to those comments,” said Bogut. “They basically made it pretty known that Andre Iguodala, a Finals MVP, was OK with coming off the bench. ‘But we have Kelly motherf—ing Oubre who won’t?’

“That was not directed behind [Oubre’s] back,” Bogut added. “That was to his face by an unnamed player in that locker room who wasn’t too happy with those comments.”

For his part, Oubre appeared to respond to the allegation with a post to his Instagram Story on Monday. He posted a meme about “smelling cap,” which is a slang way of saying that you detect a lie.

Yall Kelly oubre posted this on his ig @warriorsworld !!! pic.twitter.com/EHeRmcDVxK — jokes (@baygal6) April 5, 2021

Bogut and Iguodala both left the Warriors after the 2018-19 campaign. If Bogut’s intel is indeed correct, it would almost certainly have to be a player who was on the team during that period. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney are the only holdovers from that era who are still on the Warriors. Guard Damion Lee was also with Golden State in 2018-19 but was not on any of their championship teams of years past.

Oubre, who is a full-time starter for the Warriors this season, hinted that he would not be open to coming off the bench when Thompson returns from injury. GM Bob Myers recently defended Oubre for his comments. But Oubre’s teammates on the Warriors may not be so understanding.