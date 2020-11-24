Kelly Oubre takes parting shot at Phoenix Suns’ owner

Kelly Oubre Jr. took a parting shot at Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on Monday.

Oubre was traded by Phoenix to Oklahoma City in the Chris Paul trade last week and then got flipped to the Golden State Warriors a over the weekend. He was introduced by the Warriors on Monday and expressed happiness over his new situation.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, Oubre said he wanted to play for an owner who wants to win and cares about the team.

“I can play for an owner — somebody who actually cares about the organization and not just the perception of the organization on the media end of it. It’s all about the foundation for me, man. You have a beautiful foundation, can build a beautiful [future].”

Oubre seemed to be indicating that Sarver only cared about the perception of the team. Sarver also had some weird affinity for pranks involving livestock.

The Warriors used their mid-level exception to acquire Oubre, which came after Klay Thompson’s season-ending injury. Between Oubre and James Wiseman, the Warriors will be improved from last season’s disaster, where they had the worst record in the league.