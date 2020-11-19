Klay Thompson to miss entire season with torn Achilles

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered a lower leg injury on Wednesday that was feared to be serious, and tests have unfortunately confirmed the worst.

Thompson suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2020-21 season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Simply put, the injury luck could not get much worse for Thompson. He had been working his way back from a torn ACL that cost him all of the 2019-20 season, and he will now miss at least two consecutive years.

Thompson’s torn ACL was to his left knee and the torn Achilles is to his right.

The Warriors signed Thompson to a huge contract last year despite the torn ACL. He has four years and around $157 million left on the deal.

Thompson had made five consecutive All-Star games prior to missing last season. He was expected to have a more important role with Golden State after Kevin Durant left in free agency. He missed the entire year and Stephen Curry just played in five games, which turned the Warriors into one of the worst teams in the NBA.

With Thompson now out for the season, the Warriors may look to make a big splash on the trade market.