76ers’ Kelly Oubre suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle as pedestrian

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. appears to have had a very scary incident this weekend.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Oubre was struck by a motor vehicle as a pedestrian in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday evening. Wojnarowski adds that the 27-year-old is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Oubre is reportedly set to miss “significant” time due to the injuries he sustained, but they are not considered to be season-ending. Wojnarowski also says that Oubre was walking near his residence when he was struck and that local authorities are investigating the incident.

Oubre’s 76ers just returned from a road game in Detroit against the Pistons on Friday night (which Philly won 114-106). They are scheduled to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday to kick off a three-game home stand.

After signing with the 76ers on a very modest contract in September, the ex-first-round pick Oubre had been a pleasant surprise. He was averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a game on an excellent 50.0 percent from the field over the team’s first eight games (starting in five of them).

Oubre now being out for an extended period is a tough break for the Eastern Conference-best 76ers. But his availability for basketball games obviously comes a distant second here to Oubre’s overall health and well-being.