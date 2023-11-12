 Skip to main content
76ers’ Kelly Oubre suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle as pedestrian

November 11, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns injured forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (center) sits on the bench with center Frank Kaminsky (left) and Cameron Johnson against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. appears to have had a very scary incident this weekend.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Oubre was struck by a motor vehicle as a pedestrian in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday evening. Wojnarowski adds that the 27-year-old is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Oubre is reportedly set to miss “significant” time due to the injuries he sustained, but they are not considered to be season-ending. Wojnarowski also says that Oubre was walking near his residence when he was struck and that local authorities are investigating the incident.

Oubre’s 76ers just returned from a road game in Detroit against the Pistons on Friday night (which Philly won 114-106). They are scheduled to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday to kick off a three-game home stand.

After signing with the 76ers on a very modest contract in September, the ex-first-round pick Oubre had been a pleasant surprise. He was averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a game on an excellent 50.0 percent from the field over the team’s first eight games (starting in five of them).

Oubre now being out for an extended period is a tough break for the Eastern Conference-best 76ers. But his availability for basketball games obviously comes a distant second here to Oubre’s overall health and well-being.

