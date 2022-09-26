Kemba Walker dropping big hint about his future?

Kemba Walker’s time in Detroit may end up being just a layover.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday that the former All-Star guard Walker will likely be away from the Pistons as training camp opens in the coming week. Charania notes that Detroit is above the league limit for standard roster spots and must waive or trade a player before Oct. 17.

The 32-year-old Walker made just 37 appearances for the New York Knicks last season and was traded to the Pistons as part of the draft-day deal that also netted Detroit the rights to 18-year-old center Jalen Duren. Walker is owed $9.2 million next season in the final year of his contract.

There was some talk that Walker, an injury-prone veteran who doesn’t mesh with the young, rebuilding Pistons, could voluntarily remain with Detroit in a chess move of sorts. But by trading or waiving Walker (the latter of which would put them on the hook for all the money Walker is owed next season), the Pistons could fast-track his departure.