Kemba Walker to sign with Knicks after Thunder buyout

The New York Knicks have been looking to add a star player to their backcourt, and Kemba Walker certainly fits the bill.

Walker, who was traded from the Celtics to the Thunder in a blockbuster deal earlier this offseason, has agreed to a buyout with Oklahoma City. He will now sign with the Knicks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Walker had two years and $74 million left on the deal he signed with Boston prior to the 2019-20 season.

Walker is from The Bronx, so playing for the Knicks will be a dream come true for him. The 31-year-old point guard has always spoken about what it means for him to play at Madison Square Garden, and he will now call the storied venue home.

Injuries were a problem for Walker in Boston, but he is still one of the better point guards in the NBA. He averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists in 43 games with the Celtics last season. If he’s healthy, he should be a great addition to a young Knicks team both on the court and in the locker room.