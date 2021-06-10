Report: Kemba Walker wants out of Boston

Kemba Walker is apparently ready to move on after just two years in Boston.

Bleacher Report’s Farbod Esnaashari reported on Wednesday that Walker and the Celtics are likely to part ways this offseason by mutual agreement. Esnaashari reveals that Walker was hurt by the team’s efforts to trade him last summer and no longer feels wanted in Boston.

The four-time All-Star Walker had very respectable averages this season of 19.3 points and 4.9 assists per game. But he made just 43 appearances due to injury, a common theme for him in Boston. Walker also struggled to co-exist in the offense with cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Walker is still owed a hefty $108 million over the next three years, putting a damper on his trade value. Esnaashari mentions the New York Knicks as a potential suitor for Walker, a Bronx native. But it is worth wondering if Walker has wavered on his previous stance about the Knicks.