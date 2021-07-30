Video: Kendrick Perkins had a brutal time with Moses Moody’s name during NBA Draft

Kendrick Perkins had a tough time offering analysis of Arkansas guard Moses Moody’s selection during the NBA Draft on Thursday. It wasn’t because he didn’t know who Moody was or hadn’t seen him play. It was because Perkins just couldn’t handle the name.

The Golden State Warriors selected Moody with the 14th overall pick in the draft. When it came time for Perkins to offer his take on the selection, things didn’t go very well.

Moses Moody’s name got Perk in a swivel pic.twitter.com/1x8EFzqIZs — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) July 30, 2021

Perkins got there in the end, and to be fair, Moody’s name can be a bit of a tongue-twister if you’re trying to say it quickly. Still, plenty of people are having a good laugh at Perkins’ expense over this one.

Perkins has become known for his blunt and occasionally unpopular opinions, many of which he shares on the air. Some people he’s taken aim at probably won’t be too upset to see Perkins fumbling through his words like this.