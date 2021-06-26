Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint recently.

TMZ Sports reported on Saturday that Caldwell-Pope and some of his friends were robbed on June 17. KCP and his friends were hanging out in his driveway around 4 AM. A car pulled up and three men exited with guns, demanding Caldwell-Pope and others hand over some valuable items.

The thieves ended up with a Rolex watch, jewelry and an iPhone. The total value of the stolen contents were estimated to be around $150,000. Caldwell-Pope was not injured in the robbery.

Caldwell-Pope has two years of his three-year, $39 million contract remaining. The 28-year-old averaged 9.7 points in 28.4 minutes per game this season, his fourth with the Lakers.