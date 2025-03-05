Kevin Durant, Mike Budenholzer have heated sideline exchange

Tensions flared between Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant and head coach Mike Budenholzer during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers, leading the Suns 19-15, called a timeout with just over three minutes left in the first quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Durant and Budenholzer were seen exchanging words as teams headed to their respective benches.

The two appeared to be arguing over a miscommunication during one of the team’s offensive sets. Coach Bud tried to grab KD’s arm as the latter walked past him. Durant angrily freed his arm from Budenholzer’s grasp, then turned around to say something back to his coach.

Earlier this month, a report emerged indicating that Durant and the Suns could part ways at season’s end barring a “deep playoff run.”

Given the free fall Phoenix has been on of late, a deep postseason run does not appear likely. The Suns entered Tuesday having lost 11 of their last 14 games, which placed them 3.5 games back of the 10th-placed Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix’s postseason hopes received a boost with the season-ending injury to Mavs star Kyrie Irving. But even if the Suns manage to sneak into the play-in tournament, their path to significant playoff success seems murky at best.