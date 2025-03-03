Suns’ stance on potential Kevin Durant trade is revealed

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant may be coming to the end of their time together unless something radically changes.

In an appearance on “NBA Countdown” Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that, unless the Suns go on a deep playoff run, major changes are likely in the organization, including a Durant trade.

However, the Suns intend to work with Durant to find an acceptable trade to a contender of his choice.

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) after a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“When we look back to the trade deadline, Kevin Durant was blindsided when he was involved in trade conversations,” Charania said. “This offseason, from my understanding, what it would look like is the Suns and Durant would work together on any potential trade to a contender in a trade scenario.

“I would expect four to six contending teams with some serious involvement in Durant. He’s still playing at a really high level. He is extension-eligible in the offseason, too.”

Reporting for ESPN NBA Countdown on the Suns, Kevin Durant and what's at stake: pic.twitter.com/69UeeowSOP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2025

The big question that will come out of this is which teams might be interested in swinging a trade for Durant. He nixed a trade to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline, and there is not necessarily any reason to believe he will change his mind between now and the summer.

A few other Western Conference contenders were said to be interested in Durant, and one of them may rekindle their interest in Durant if he becomes available.

The Suns are 28-32 as of Sunday and do not even sit in a playoff spot at the moment. A deep postseason run is unlikely, to say the least.

Durant is averaging 26.7 points per game so far this season despite the Suns’ struggles. Plenty of teams would love to have him, and he remains capable of putting a franchise over the top.