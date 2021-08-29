Kevin Durant advised Kanye West on new album ‘Donda’

Kanye West’s new album “Donda” is finally out, and he has one NBA superstar to thank for providing him with input on it.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported on Sunday that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant advised West on what he liked and what he did not like about the album while it was still being put together. Durant had spoken about his experience listening to the then-in-progress album during the Tokyo Olympics. He called West “a master at his craft.”

The hip-hop star West released the 27-song album on streaming platforms this weekend. It is his first studio release since 2019’s “Jesus Is King.”

As for Durant, he is very well-connected in the rap community. The former NBA MVP is also close friends with another popular rapper.