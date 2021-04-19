Kevin Durant almost left a notable name off list of best teammates

Kevin Durant hasn’t always seemed to be on the best of terms with some of his old teammates, so it was noteworthy to see who he left off a list of the best players he’d played with.

Durant appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast and was asked by hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo267 to name the five best players he’d ever played with. Durant’s first four choices came to him fairly easily: current Nets teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden, followed by former Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Durant struggled with the fifth, though, and ended up omitting a pretty notable name when he ultimately settled on one-time Oklahoma City teammate Serge Ibaka instead of Russell Westbrook.

Kevin Durant lists his top 5 teammates but he left one notable name off his list, I wonder who that might be (via @gilliedakid) pic.twitter.com/BYuNGyd4Gf — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) April 19, 2021

It’s worth noting that after it was pointed out to him that he hadn’t named Westbrook, Durant immediately backtracked, thanked the hosts for calling him out, and said he’d been “tripping” to exclude Westbrook. He ultimately said he’d place Westbrook fourth ahead of Thompson, bumping Ibaka off the list.

It seems like Durant just forgot about Westbrook for a moment, but given the tumultuous history the two share, it was worth wondering if Durant still held a grudge. They certainly didn’t seem to based on their most recent interaction, but you never know.