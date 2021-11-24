Kevin Durant has blunt response to critic of his latest tweet

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA and a global superstar, but apparently there is one thing he does not care to be — a role model.

Durant is known for firing back at trolls on social media. He was back at it again this week after a photo of his dry legs turned into a meme. Durant responded with a profane tweet saying ‘f— y’all (edited for profanity by LBS).

It’s unclear if Durant was joking, but one of his followers didn’t appreciate the language. The fan told Durant he should keep in mind that kids look up to him and read his posts. Durant had a very blunt response.

I am not a role model https://t.co/AGFIXkgcPd — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 24, 2021

Durant isn’t the first pro athlete to curse on social media, but that’s a pretty lousy mindset. He should consider himself a role model and understand that a ton of kids look up to him.

Then again, K.D. was probably just in a salty mood again over things he read online. This certainly isn’t the first time he was openly annoyed with Twitter trolls.

Photo: Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports