Kevin Durant fires back at trolls on anniversary of him picking Warriors

It has now been exactly five years since Kevin Durant penned an article announcing his decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors, and the two-time NBA Finals MVP is still bickering with fans over it.

Sporting News sent a tweet on Sunday acknowledging the five-year anniversary of Durant choosing the Warriors in free agency. Durant had a funny response when he replied to the tweet and wrote, “This s— a holiday now?” (edited by LBS for profanity).

Of course, that led to a bunch of fans trolling Durant. Although Durant now plays for the Brooklyn Nets and his time with the Warriors seems like it was a lifetime ago, he couldn’t resist firing back.

It’s mans out here still offended…let it go — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 4, 2021

Another fan said he remembers where he was when he heard the news about Durant joining the Warriors and that he blurted out a curse word in public. Durant taunted that fan by tweeting “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwww u ok now?”

If Durant really thinks it’s absurd that people are still talking about him signing with Golden State, the best thing he can do is ignore it. Of course, K.D. is the king of firing back at trolls on social media. This certainly isn’t the first time he went at a fan on Twitter.