Nikola Jokic flops after shove from Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown were called for technical fouls over an incident that took place late in the third quarter on Tuesday night that involved a flop from Nikola Jokic.

Devin Booker was at the free throw line after being fouled with his Phoenix Suns trailing the Denver Nuggets 89-69 with 37.1 seconds left in the third quarter of Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Booker’s Suns teammates went to huddle up but they were doing so while on the court, making it legal for Nuggets players to walk over.

Brown and then Jokic came over to the huddle. Durant ended up shoving Jokic, who embellished the contact by flopping.

That acting job was about on par with what Mat Ishbia did on Sunday.

Both Durant and Brown were called for technical fouls. The Nuggets ended up winning the game 118-102 to take a 3-2 lead.