Kevin Durant gets brutally roasted by Adidas after dissing their shoe

It is pretty difficult to dunk on a 6-foot-11 13-time NBA All-Star. But Adidas’ social media team managed to do just that this week.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who just launched his first signature shoe with Adidas (the AE1), was asked in a recent interview which NBA player he was hoping to see wear his sneaker. Edwards responded by name-dropping Phoenix Suns counterpart Kevin Durant.

Do you think Kevin Durant would ever wear Anthony Edwards’ adidas sneaker? 👀😬 https://t.co/jgoxu8YaFl pic.twitter.com/6xcb7uGw8L — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 1, 2023

Durant emphatically shot down that notion though in a post to his X page.

“Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers,” Durant wrote.

As a result of Durant’s diss, Adidas decided to straight-up end that man.

“u dusty bouta retire soon anyway,” their official page wrote at Durant in a since-deleted post.

Adidas added one more for good measure too, sending a second post at Durant that read, “meant to send that from the burner account…”

meant to send that from the burner account… — adidas (@adidas) December 1, 2023

What a double tap from Adidas. Durant might not be able to show his face in public again after that 1-2 combo.

Of course, the former NBA MVP Durant has a lifetime contract with Nike, so his stance is totally understandable. But Adidas definitely did their research on the 35-year-old Durant, who is notorious for his use of burner accounts on social media.