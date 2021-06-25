Kevin Durant calls out Jackie MacMullan over report about his career goals

Kevin Durant seems to constantly be irritated with reports and stories that are written about him, and Jackie MacMullan is the latest member of the media to rub the Brooklyn Nets star the wrong way.

MacMullan, a longtime NBA columnist who writes for ESPN, spoke on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” this week about Durant’s supposed desire to leave a legacy in Brooklyn. She said that she got the impression from speaking with Durant that his goal is to win three titles with the Nets.

Jackie MacMullan on Kevin Durant’s desire to leave a legacy in Brooklyn: “I do think in talking with him, his genuine goal is to win three championships in Brooklyn.” pic.twitter.com/w6DAn0e9kU — Jac Manuell (@TheJManJBT) June 25, 2021

Durant insists he never said that to MacMullan. He tweeted that he does not have a relationship with MacMullan and has never had an in-depth conversation with her.

Once again, I don’t even talk like this…plus I don’t have a relationship with Jackie for us to have in depth conversations about my intentions as a basketball player. I get she plays an opinion based sport but she framed this like we are friends. We are not.. https://t.co/0D2GszSwhA — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 25, 2021

This has become a theme for Durant. Either reporters like to totally fabricate stories about him, or Durant tells them things he never wants getting out. The same probably happens with all star athletes, but most of them don’t seem to take it as personally as Durant.

Durant already ripped another ESPN personality over a story earlier this month.