Kevin Durant unloads on ESPN’s Jay Williams over Giannis story

Kevin Durant has once again heard something about himself in the media that he did not appreciate, and you knew the Brooklyn Nets star was not going to ignore it.

ESPN’s Jay Williams recalled on “Get Up!” Tuesday morning the time he once compared Durant to Giannis Antetokounmpo by saying Giannis is like a combination of Durant and Anthony Davis. Williams said Durant caught wind of the analysis and reamed him out over it at a holiday party.

"Kevin Durant comes up to me and says, 'Yo, don't you ever, EVER compare me to Giannis."' —@RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/2thAk3eku6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 8, 2021

Durant claims that never happened. The 11-time All-Star blasted Williams on social media and said Williams fabricated the story.

“Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media s—, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please,” Durant wrote on Twitter (edited by LBS for profanity). “Keep me out all that corny a– talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb a– s—. I don’t even talk like that.”

Durant also responded to the clip on Instagram.

“This is a f—in lie. Jay Williams can NEVER speak for me, ever…” Durant wrote, via Hoop Central.

It seems unlikely that Williams would make up a story like that, so perhaps Durant never wanted it to get out. Williams used the supposed interaction with Durant to illustrate why he believes K.D. will have extra motivation in Brooklyn’s playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

For better or worse, Durant is more active on social media than most athletes. We were reminded of that recently when he appeared to threaten a former NBA player who called out Kyrie Irving. The fact that he went after Williams is hardly a surprise.