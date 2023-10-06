Kevin Durant gets unlikely credit on Drake’s new album

On top of producing points, Kevin Durant is now producing albums as well.

Grammy-winning rapper Drake released his new album “For All the Dogs” this week. It is the eighth studio album of Drake’s career and his first since 2022’s “Honestly, Nevermind.”

When it came to the album credits, there was a surprise name listed on “For All the Dogs.” The Phoenix Suns star Durant was credited with the A&R of the project. A&R stands for “artists and repertoire” and generally has to do with talent scouting, song selection, and album promotion.

Kevin Durant is credited on Drake's new album "For All the Dogs" 👀 pic.twitter.com/lSbiKDRwFM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2023

While they have been on opposite sides of the coin before, Drake and Durant are close friends. The two have often been spotted partying together over the years, and Drake even brought Durant out for recent shows in Washington, D.C. (where Durant was born) and Texas (where Durant attended college).

Even so though, few were probably expecting the former MVP Durant to be front and center on the credits of Drizzy’s highly-anticipated new project. But Durant is actually no slouch when it comes to the music game, having advised another A-list rapper on an album in the past.