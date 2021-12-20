Kevin Durant criticizes youngster on Twitter over fancy dribble move

Kevin Durant is known for the unapologetic way with which he operates on social media, and a youth basketball player is the latest to feel the wrath of the Brooklyn Nets star.

A clip went viral on social media that shows a young basketball player putting a fancy move on a defender before launching a three-pointer. The shot was unsuccessful.

IDC THIS MOVE IS TUFF 🤮

(via jjudah02/IG) pic.twitter.com/ciYQw3CDTe — Overtime (@overtime) December 19, 2021

Durant retweeted the video and wrote, “This s— stinks.” (edited for profanity by LBS). Someone pointed out that Durant’s commentary was a bit harsh for a youngster, but K.D. didn’t care. He said that type of play creates bad habits.

It’s about habits man https://t.co/61isZrF8h9 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 20, 2021

The move looked like a travel, double-dribble or both. That’s probably what Durant was referring to when he said “it’s about habits.”

We’re used to Durant having blunt responses for his critics on Twitter. His reaction to the youth basketball video is a reminder that his saltiness can be applied elsewhere, as well.

Photo: Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports