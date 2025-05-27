Kevin Durant fires back after criticism from fan

Kevin Durant is back to beefing with fans on social media.

The star forward responded Tuesday after a fan questioned Durant’s legacy in light of his likely Phoenix Suns departure. The X user felt that Durant should not be considered a top-15 player of all time after playing for five franchises, arguing that “winners build dynasties.”

Durant was not buying the narrative, and was clearly not too bothered that he did not rank within this particular fan’s top 15.

“Like I always say! Make your own rules up and curate this NBA fantasy world the way u want,” Durant wrote. “Enjoy that top 15 list.”

Interestingly, the fan was responding to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania linking Durant to the San Antonio Spurs. Durant certainly did not seem to be trying too hard to deny that he is likely on the move this summer.

It has been reported for months that the Suns are likely to move on from Durant this summer, and will work with his camp on a trade. If Durant is traded to a new team that he has not played for before, as is likely, it would be his fifth NBA team. That is a lot by superstar standards, and the criticism has a hint of Charles Barkley’s famous “bus rider” comment about Durant.

Arguably, the bigger issue for Durant is that he did not win with Phoenix, and he was not able to get over the hump in Brooklyn, either. His only NBA titles are still the ones he won with Golden State, and his critics will keep using that against him as long as he does not win another.