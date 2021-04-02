Kevin Durant fined $50,000 over threatening messages to Michael Rapaport

The NBA on Friday announced it was fining Kevin Durant $50,000 for his threatening messages sent to actor Michael Rapaport.

On Tuesday, Rapaport shared screenshots of several threatening messages Durant reportedly sent him in private over social media (more here). The Brooklyn Nets star tried to downplay the feud and act as if they two engage in such behavior regularly.

The NBA didn’t see it that way and is fining Durant for the exchange. They cited KD’s “offensive and derogatory” language used in the messages.

The NBA said in its statement that Durant acknowledged his actions were “inappropriate.”

Durant has been out since February with a hamstring injury.