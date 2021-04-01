Kevin Durant tries to downplay feud with Michael Rapaport

Kevin Durant appears to be trying to downplay his feud with actor Michael Rapaport.

On Tuesday, Rapaport made headlines online after accusing Durant of sending him these threatening messages on social media.

Durant responded to someone asking him on Twitter about the situation and downplayed things. He acted as if he and Rapaport were chummy old pals. He claimed they talked like that with regularity and he was surprised Rapaport was upset.

Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed….My bad mike, damn!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 30, 2021

Rapaport seemed to be in great disagreement.

“No we don’t Pu–y,” he responded. “Don’t ever threaten me or speak on my wife Pu–y.”

If this is all some sort of “work” to promote an upcoming show between them, they definitely have succeeded at attracting attention. If it’s not, then it seems like the two definitely are not on the same page regarding their trash talk.