Kevin Durant takes funny shot at Dave Portnoy over viral video

November 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Durant dribbles the ball

Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant knows plenty of awful shooters (see: Simmons, Ben), and he was able to spot another one this week.

A funny video went viral this week of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. During Barstool’s first annual college basketball tournament (dubbed “The Barstool Invitational”), Portnoy, dressed in a full suit, got some shots up on the court. Unfortunately he was cartoonishly awful, displaying everything from a repulsive left-handed shooting form to a disturbing lack of any lift whatsoever on his shots. Check out the video.

Portnoy fired back at his critics, tweeting, “I’d like to see you shoot in a suit.”

That led to a hilarious response from the Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who essentially told Portnoy to ditch basketball and stick to his famous pizza reviews instead.

“Suit or not, u stink. Where’s my pizza reviews?” tweeted Durant.

Durant is probably right that there is no saving grace for Portnoy’s jumper. Not even Chip Engelland would be able to save that abomination.

But Portnoy has a point that formal attire can really restrict your basketball form. Plus there are actual NBA players who sometimes look just as bad.

David PortnoyKevin Durant
