Kevin Durant takes funny shot at Dave Portnoy over viral video

Kevin Durant knows plenty of awful shooters (see: Simmons, Ben), and he was able to spot another one this week.

A funny video went viral this week of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. During Barstool’s first annual college basketball tournament (dubbed “The Barstool Invitational”), Portnoy, dressed in a full suit, got some shots up on the court. Unfortunately he was cartoonishly awful, displaying everything from a repulsive left-handed shooting form to a disturbing lack of any lift whatsoever on his shots. Check out the video.

Portnoy fired back at his critics, tweeting, “I’d like to see you shoot in a suit.”

I’d like to see you shoot in a suit. https://t.co/NqYnGDYcSE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 11, 2022

That led to a hilarious response from the Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who essentially told Portnoy to ditch basketball and stick to his famous pizza reviews instead.

“Suit or not, u stink. Where’s my pizza reviews?” tweeted Durant.

Suit or not, u stink. Where’s my pizza reviews? https://t.co/UIA16lOL0S — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 11, 2022

Durant is probably right that there is no saving grace for Portnoy’s jumper. Not even Chip Engelland would be able to save that abomination.

But Portnoy has a point that formal attire can really restrict your basketball form. Plus there are actual NBA players who sometimes look just as bad.