Kevin Durant had great gesture for former teammate

It may be time to put the Kevin Durant snake narrative to rest for good.

The Brooklyn Nets star Durant went viral this week over a great gesture for one of his old teammates. Durant went overseas to watch former Nets guard Mike James compete in the EuroLeague Playoffs. The former MVP Durant was in the front row cheering as James got buckets for AS Monaco Basket.

Kevin Durant watching his former teammate Mike James in the EuroLeague. 🔥✊ pic.twitter.com/9tjKP2i88d — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 29, 2022

Durant and James were teammates on the Nets during the 2020-21 season. Afterwards, James went to play in Monaco, which is where Durant watched him play against Olympiakos on Friday.

Brooklyn’s season just ended early with a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. While most other players would probably be partying in Cancun right now, Durant showed out for his former teammate, which is just the latest cool thing that KD has done.