Saturday, April 30, 2022

Kevin Durant had great gesture for former teammate

April 30, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Durant dribbles

Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It may be time to put the Kevin Durant snake narrative to rest for good.

The Brooklyn Nets star Durant went viral this week over a great gesture for one of his old teammates. Durant went overseas to watch former Nets guard Mike James compete in the EuroLeague Playoffs. The former MVP Durant was in the front row cheering as James got buckets for AS Monaco Basket.

Durant and James were teammates on the Nets during the 2020-21 season. Afterwards, James went to play in Monaco, which is where Durant watched him play against Olympiakos on Friday.

Brooklyn’s season just ended early with a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. While most other players would probably be partying in Cancun right now, Durant showed out for his former teammate, which is just the latest cool thing that KD has done.

.

