Kevin Durant had harsh assessment of Suns’ loss

May 12, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kevin Durant on the court

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant’s first postseason run with the Phoenix Suns did not go as he had hoped, and the former MVP was in no mood to reflect on the positives following a blowout loss on Thursday night.

The Denver Nuggets won their Western Conference semifinals series against Phoenix with a dominant performance in Game 6. Denver led 44-26 after the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 125-100 road victory.

After the game, Durant was asked what he was thinking as the Suns’ season was slipping away early. He called his team’s effort “embarrassing.”

“It sucked. It was a bad feeling. It was embarrassing. They came out and hit us in the mouth. We couldn’t recover. You gotta give them credit for being a disciplined team,” Durant said.

It sounded like Durant was implying that the Suns were not a disciplined team, which is never a good sign.

The Suns were viewed as an immediate championship contender after they acquired Durant in a blockbuster trade. Instead, they showed that they are a long way from that. Durant has been hearing for a while how he will never win a title without Stephen Curry, and he’s going to have to listen to a lot more of that talk this summer.

